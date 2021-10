Warner Bros. has purchased the comedy film The Masters of Mini-Golf from Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions and plans to air it on HBO Max, Deadline reports. Ashton Kutcher will star as a golf hustler who, along with his older brother, plan to switch their schemes from the PGA to the Masters of Mini Golf. However, it turns out to be a whole lot more than what the two bargained for as they find out that the challenges and competitors are a lot more complicated than what they imagined. The Masters of Mini-Golf is currently in production.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO