It's the end of the week and that means it's time to answer your questions! The Dolphins have arrived across the pond and, as we do weekly, we want to hear from you!. We'll dive into three questions posed on the weekly Twitter thread (can be found on the timeline of @WingfieldNFL). We also answer a handful of your questions on the Friday edition of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, your daily podcast on the Miami Dolphins podcast network.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO