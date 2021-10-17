CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Gov. Hutchinson: Trump 'election fraud' comments are 'a recipe for disaster in 2022'

NBC News
 6 days ago

Larry Arabie
6d ago

Trump going to kill the republican party then what happens to our democracy he wants to be like putin think of all his lies now he's telling Republicans not to vote to me after January 6th anyone that cares for this country would wake up and think of country 🤔

Guest
6d ago

con men work by making you believe the position you're in isn't good and they offer something better . that's why you buy that car when yours works fine. tRump is essentially saying our form of government isn't good so he's offering autocracy. that's the truth

R Gibbs
6d ago

if the REPUBS don't win in 2022.. with everything stacked in there favor.. restricting..voter suppression bills..they say they have there voters on the repub/maga side fired up and ready to VOTE..well if they still LOOSE in the 2022/2024 election cycles and still not in power..I promise u they will cut ties with donald trump..

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
