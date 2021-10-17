GOP Gov. Hutchinson: Trump 'election fraud' comments are 'a recipe for disaster in 2022'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO