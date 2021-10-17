CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Huntingdon, PA

North Huntingdon seeks condemnation of old Rivertowne Pub

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTpk5_0cTwElZJ00

The former Rivertowne Pub & Grille along Route 30 in North Huntingdon is either a building that is unfit for human use, with broken windows and a collapsed section of floor, or it is a structure that can be simply repaired and resurrected as a restaurant.

Township commissioners recently heard opposing views of the structure — offered by property owner Prasad Margabandhu of Pittsburgh and township building inspector Joshua Andrykovitch — during a hearing in regard to a notice the municipality issued in August deeming the building unfit for occupancy and stating the unlawful structure should be either restored or razed.

A vote on the condemnation notice could come as soon as the commissioners’ next meeting Wednesday.

Rivertowne closed the location at 14860 Route 30 in 2018 because of the company’s bankruptcy. Now, the structure is dilapidated and lacks maintenance in addition to the site being strewn with garbage, debris, gasoline cans and junked vehicles, Andrykovitch said. It also has multiple electrical violations with bare wires on the exterior.

A contractor started work on the site in February 2019 but failed to get a building permit, Andrykovitch said. He issued a stop order. When that was ignored, he issued another one.

Filings from Shivs Real Estate LLC list Margabandhu as the owner. He was issued a condemnation notice Aug. 12, giving him 30 days to obtain a building permit or face condemnation proceedings, Andrykovitch said.

Under questioning from Margabandhu, Andrykovitch said he had not been inside the building for two years. Margabandhu defended the lack of work on the building, blaming it on pandemic-related restrictions.

“It seems like a very severe punishment,” Margabandhu said, claiming problems with the building are “cosmetic” and not structural.

Margabandhu said he has a plan to pay $22,000 he owes in delinquent real estate taxes on the property.

Shivs Real Estate purchased a 50% ownership in the property from Rivertowne Brewing founder Christian Fyke for $7,500 in February 2019, which was about $512,000 less than Fyke and a business partner paid for the site. The restaurant equipment and liquor license had been sold in January 2019 in a bankruptcy court auction for $107,500. Rivertowne Brewing, which operated four taverns, filed for bankruptcy in May 2018.

Margabandhu said he wants to open a Winghart’s restaurant at the site.

In partnership with his brother, Sivram, he owned the Winghart’s Burger Beer & Whiskey Bar at Westmoreland Crossing behind the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield. Mall owner CBL Properties evicted Winghart’s in 2019 in a dispute over $91,000 in unpaid rent. The court case went to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

When the brothers attempted to transfer a liquor license to the property in November 2019, they missed a township hearing on the request and did not reapply for the transfer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
North Huntingdon, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
North Huntingdon, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
The Hill

Saudi Arabia eyes 2060 for timeline to achieve net zero emissions

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported. Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030, degraded areas of land would be restored and hundreds of millions of...
ADVOCACY
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbl Properties#Condemnation#Real Estate Taxes#Food Drink#Rivertowne Pub Grille#Shivs Real Estate Llc
ABC News

Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
CELEBRITIES
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
871
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy