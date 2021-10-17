CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in CT: The lollipop was coined here in CT, positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a lot of food firsts like the hamburger, but did you know the lollipop was also first coined here in CT?

October 12, 1931, a New Haven man officially coined the term ‘lolly pop’ for those candies on a stick. This was a nearly 30-year long process for George P. Smith of New Haven’s Bradley Smith Company.

1908 was when he first tried to get the exclusive rights to the name. Smith actually got the idea for the name from a prize-winning horse named Lollypop.

