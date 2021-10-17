CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State police investigating theft of dirt bike in Centre County

 6 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft of a dirt bike that happened sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept 16 in Snow Shoe Township.

Police arrived at the 200 block of Tarman Road for a report of trespassing and a possible theft of a motor vehicle. After conducting an investigation police found that a 2012 yellow Suzuki dirt bike was stolen from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview at (814)-355-7545.

