State police investigating theft of dirt bike in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft of a dirt bike that happened sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept 16 in Snow Shoe Township.
Police arrived at the 200 block of Tarman Road for a report of trespassing and a possible theft of a motor vehicle. After conducting an investigation police found that a 2012 yellow Suzuki dirt bike was stolen from the property.Crews called to Everett church fire, cause under investigation
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview at (814)-355-7545.
