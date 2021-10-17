CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

This Week in CT: Senator Chris Murphy walks from Enfield to New Haven for his yearly Walk Across Connecticut

By WTNH Staff
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bg5dA_0cTwECs000

(WTNH) – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is resting his feet after a week’s-long walk from Enfield to New Haven. He usually walks East to West but this year, for his fifth walk across the state, he did the North to South route.

News 8’s Dennis House caught up with him in Hartford mid-week to discuss his walk .

Watch the video above for the full story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 24

Steven Marks
6d ago

what does he walk a block in each town???? such a pandering looser. he grew up super wealthy. he has no clue what anyone or household making less than 100k a year goes through in life. let's go brandon!!!!!

Reply
10
Brenda
6d ago

we don't WANT those new bills the country can't afford it!!! we don't want Vax mandates either. parents are NOT domestic terrorists!!! I'm old I don't have kids or grandchildren however, parents have a right to what their children are taught.

Reply
5
402603
6d ago

What a loser. Taking a “photo shoot” across the state more like it.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
Enfield, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Sports
Enfield, CT
Sports
WTNH

Reopening celebration held following upgrades at Meriden Markham Airport

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a reopening celebration at the Meriden Markham Airport on Friday. The work is now complete on the newly reconstructed runway and taxiway. The airport had been closed since late August. Federal funding paved the way for upgrades and improvements. “The investment and the work is not done. Even though […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
WTNH

Trinity College Squash coach having a movie made about his life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Which college team in Connecticut has won the most national championships? The answer would be the Trinity College Squash team. The coach wrote a book about his life and now, it will become a Hollywood movie. On the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, the office of Paul Assaiante is filled […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#News 8
WTNH

National Pharmacy Week continues to highlight, recognize the powerful impacts pharmacists make on patients

(WTNH) – This week, during National Pharmacy Week, News 8 continues to highlight and recognize the powerful impact pharmacists make on patients and the healthcare community. Madeline Acquilano, a board-certified clinical pharmacist at Hartford Hospital, is discussing the dedicated work and contributions pharmacists provide to the healthcare team. Watch the video above for the full […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

3K+
Followers
914
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy