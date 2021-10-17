CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Crews respond to 3-alarm structure fire on Jackson Street in Willimantic

By Gina D'Amico
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on Jackson Street Sunday morning.

Crews from South Windham Fire Department are on the scene helping put out the blaze.

The chief says people were still inside the building when firefighters go to the scene.

Chief Marc Scrivener of Willimantic Fire Dept. said, “Occupants were still in the building. They started to evacuate the building, and once they started to stretch hose lines, they started encountering heavy fire conditions — We did have five occupants in the building that have been evacuated safely.”

The chief tells News 8 that the Red Cross is helping to get the people somewhere safe to go.

At this point, he thinks the house is salvageable, but it’ll take time and resources to get it back together.

