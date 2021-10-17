Fan runs on field, daps up a few Jacksonville Jaguars players before London game [Video]

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins‘ kickoff in London on Sunday, a fan somehow made his way onto the field. Wearing a Jaguars jersey and helmet, the fan was able to make it out to where the Jaguars’ players were lined up and had a chance to dap up a few of the players before being gently escorted off of the field by security.

