Final score predictions for Chiefs vs. Washington

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Does the Washington Football Team have a chance to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

Well, the smart money is on the Chiefs, and rightfully so. Washington hasn’t given its fans or anyone who has watched one of its games in 2021 any reason to believe in a big upset.

For Washington to win on Sunday, it will need a complete game from the defense, something that has yet to happen in 2021, and another heroic effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

I do believe Heinicke will have a big day on Sunday. Kansas City’s defense has been worse than Washington’s. Of course, there is always the chance Washington gets behind, and Heinicke forces things, leading to turnovers. It’s been a theme for him in Washington’s losses.

Do I think Washington loses as badly as it did to the Chiefs the last time they came to Washington in 2013? Kansas City defeated Washington, 45-10, in one of the final games of the Mike Shanahan regime. No, I don’t.

However, the Chiefs are just too much for Washington on Sunday

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 24

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

