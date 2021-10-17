Final score predictions for Chiefs vs. Washington

Does the Washington Football Team have a chance to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

Well, the smart money is on the Chiefs, and rightfully so. Washington hasn’t given its fans or anyone who has watched one of its games in 2021 any reason to believe in a big upset.

For Washington to win on Sunday, it will need a complete game from the defense, something that has yet to happen in 2021, and another heroic effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

I do believe Heinicke will have a big day on Sunday. Kansas City’s defense has been worse than Washington’s. Of course, there is always the chance Washington gets behind, and Heinicke forces things, leading to turnovers. It’s been a theme for him in Washington’s losses.

Do I think Washington loses as badly as it did to the Chiefs the last time they came to Washington in 2013? Kansas City defeated Washington, 45-10, in one of the final games of the Mike Shanahan regime. No, I don’t.

However, the Chiefs are just too much for Washington on Sunday

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 24