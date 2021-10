The Honey Run Waterfall Park will soon be featuring new additions to the park for those who need handicap accessibility. We can finally answer “yes” when asked if the trail is handicap accessible, as a small section of it will be. These featured improvements begin at the start of the trailhead and offer a viewing deck and walkway for those who are unable to view the area on foot.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO