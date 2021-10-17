Climate, Coffee and Conversation

WINSLOW — Winslow Town Manager Erica LaCroix is hosting a series of events entitled “Coffee with the Manager” to discuss issues and ideas that are important to residents and community members during an exciting time of new business growth, development opportunities, and regional entrepreneurship activities. Providing a forum for feedback and supporting future area planning initiatives, with the backdrop of current and forthcoming historical federal funding opportunities, Winslow is poised to continue its trend of resilience and growth.
The Human Bean, 2007 N. Big Spring, Midland, has scheduled Coffee for a Cure benefiting the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at Medical Center Health System Friday. One hundred present of proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at MCHS. Visit tinyurl.com/8edc4xs.
Business owners, residents, and city and county officials gathered to network at the Coffee and Conversation event Tuesday, Oct. 19, hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Director Allison McKee said she plans to make the event a monthly tradition. During each meeting, the public is invited to...
(Oct. 21, 2021) The School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to allow commercial food trucks on campus during outdoor events, like Whalers games. The move prompted the Nantucket Booster Club to ask that the trucks be kept away from the Oct. 30 Island Cup Game, if the club can solve some permitting issues that will allow it to fully open its Snack Shack.
This time owners Wyatt Mund, Landon Mund and Beau Goolsbey are promoting more than just their fresh-roasted coffee beans. They've teamed with the American Cancer Society to promote breast cancer awareness. The "Coffee for a Cure" video announces their pledge to donate $5 from every bag of beans sold in...
Teresa Stewart tells her story as a breast cancer survivor after surgery and treatment two years ago. A Power of Pink interview with the Community Cancer Center during breast cancer awareness month. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 14 21 \. Podcasts are presented by the Cow...
Goshi V.G. Daily is a student at Nantucket High School. When you hear about how the Earth’s temperatures change and rise, what do you think of? The raging wildfires erupting on the West Coast that turn skies blazing orange and pollute people’s homes with suffocating smoke? Or do you think about how we see less and less snow here every year? Do you even remember the last time Nantucket had a good, proper snow that stuck for more than just a few hours? Regardless of what you may conjure up in your head when you think of climate change and its effect on Nantucket, there’s no denying that its effect on this island has been growing with every passing moment, especially considering that we’re an island. Looking into the ocean that surrounds Nantucket, many can only imagine what’s bound to happen to the island in just a few decades--the sea level will rise, and in time, Nantucket will become a modern Atlantis. But what of the sea creatures that live in the surrounding waters? How will they be affected by our ever-changing climate?
Once a month we’ll share a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked Cyclelogical Coffee at 850 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop. Call 928-255-3099.
The communities hit hardest by climate change events are often ones full of minorities. What can be frustrating is they probably don’t have a seat at the table to set policy to prevent and deal with weather disasters. The Institute for Sustainable Communities (ISC) is leading a pilot program to...
(Oct. 21, 2021) There’s a quarter-acre electric fence surrounding an otherwise inaccessible Land Bank property off First Way, where Rachael Freeman is hoping a pair of Tamworth pigs can eradicate invasive Japanese knotweed. It is a two-week pilot project, something Freeman admits is the most experimental undertaking the Land Bank...
A concert and coffee...what a great pair! "Limoges Coffee is a craft coffee shop operating solely from the inside of a custom-designed E-350 van. We serve a variety of specialty, made-to-order beverages which include espresso, latte, mocha, chai, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and more! Sugar-free, caffeine-free, lactose-free, and keto options available. We look forward to serving you!"
(Oct. 21, 2021) While daytime temperatures are still warm, the cool nights have put a halt to the continuing growth of tender-leafed herbs, most notably basil, but also my favorites, parsley and mint. So I turn my attention to rosemary, with its substantial needle-like leaves and pine-forest flavor. I know,...
The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors. Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month. Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it...
Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. This week we take a look at the packaging design from Wesley Andrews Coffee based in Minneapolis. The roasting company set out to create packaging that was “sustainable, modern, and informative.” They worked with a team of designers to create a delightfully minimal orange and cream branding. We spoke with the team at Wesley Andrews Coffee digitally to learn more.
[REBROADCAST FROM March 30, 2021] Musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie joins us to discuss her remarkable life and career. Buffy Sainte-Marie: The Authorized Biography, by Andrea Warner, is now out in paperback. [REBROADCAST FROM August 31, 2021] Since the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” the popularity of social justice-minded...
The fertile fields and pastures of North Dakota and Minnesota have birthed farmer-poets who speak of their unbreakable bond with the soil, livestock and nature. Farmers are to an extent dreamers, visionaries whose ultimate purpose is to pass their land and livestock on to next generation. Dad would scoff at...
Comments / 0