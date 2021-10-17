CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says unvaccinated create danger of fifth COVID-19 wave

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Greg Nash

President Biden ’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that unvaccinated Americans could pose a threat to the country's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially incurring a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

“The problem is, as we all know, we still have approximately 66 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated. The degree to which we continue to come down in that slope will depend on how well we do about getting more people vaccinated,” Fauci told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace .

“If we don't do very well in that regard, there's always the danger that there'll be enough circulating virus that you can have a stalling of the diminishing of the number of cases and when that happens, as we've seen in the past with other waves that we've been through, there's the danger of resurgence,” Fauci said.

Fauci explained however that a resurgence of another wave of COVID-19 cases was preventable, saying that the more people get vaccinated, the less likely there will be another surge going into another winter during the pandemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 77 percent of Americans aged 12 years and older have been at least partially vaccinated while 67 percent are fully vaccinated.

President Biden touted the progress that the U.S. has made within recent weeks, noting on Thursday that hospitalizations were down 38 percent and COVID-19 cases down 47 percent in the last six weeks. However, he warned that the country was in a “critical period” and urged those who were eligible for the vaccine but had not been inoculated yet to do so.

“My team and I are doing everything we can,” Biden said on Thursday. “I'm calling on more businesses to step up. I'm calling more parents to get their children vaccinated, when they are eligible. And I'm asking everyone, everyone who hasn't gotten vaccinated, please get vaccinated. That's how we put this pandemic behind us.”

Comments / 31

Archer pro
6d ago

Dr foochi is full of shid. Dr foochi also admit it that natural immunity is 13 times better and more efficient than any vaccine he also admitted that the vaccine does not create immunity or protection which means there's no point in taking it because the vaccinated can still get covid-19 and the people that are dying the most are the vaccinated and they're actually developing a disease not just getting the virus, which means that the vaccine which is not a vaccine because it's causing an autoimmune disease in their blood just like AIDS

Reply
11
Harold Dauphin
6d ago

No, Fauci and his partners are the one who kept releasing the new variants in the world 🌎. it's all about population control. they want to murder as many people as possible. I know with certainty that there is a God, and karma does exist. what goes around comes around Fauci?

Reply
7
Patricia Robb
6d ago

the problem is you fauci blame the unvaccinated to take the spotlight off yourself for what you have done

Reply
12
