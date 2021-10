Harry Kane is ready to put Premier League European and international defences to the sword once again after belatedly opening his Tottenham league account for the season.The 28-year-old England skipper had gone six games without a league goal at the start of the new campaign when he ran out at Newcastle on Sunday and he needed just 22 minutes to break his duck – with the help of a VAR review – in a 3-2 win at St James’ Park.However, having managed nine for club and country before the trip to the north east, he insisted he never panicked...

