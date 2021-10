Apex Legends' upcoming season titled "Escape" just got a brand-new four-minute-long trailer showcasing the new Legend, the Outlands and a glimpse of the C.A.R. SMG. According to season 11's page on the official website, "Ash is done just overseeing the games: she's ready to win them and prove she's the Apex Predator." We didn't have any additional information about how the new Legend will actually feel to play but now we have some idea about her utility in the fight. We were able to glean a couple of Ash's signature moves from the trailer:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO