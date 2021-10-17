CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauded Spanish female crime writer revealed to be three men

By Hannah Ryan
 6 days ago
Spain's literary world has been thrown into chaos after a coveted book prize was given to "Carmen Mola" -- a lauded female thriller writer who turned out to be the pseudonym of three...

Carmen Mola: Female thriller writer awarded biggest cash prize in literature turns out to be three men

Carmen Mola, the pseudonymous Spanish female writer of crime thrillers, has been revealed to be three middle-aged men.Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz, and Antonio Mercero revealed their identity while receiving the 2021 Planeta Award and a cheque of €1 million (£843,488). The group of men won the prize for a book titled The Beast, which is a historical thriller set during the cholera epidemic in 1834.During an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Mercero claimed that the men “didn’t hide behind a woman, we hid behind a name”.“I don’t know if a female pseudonym would sell more than a male one,...
