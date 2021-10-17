Youngster Cole Palmer scores hat-trick in youth game just hours after appearing for Manchester City

Kyle Walker has warned youngster Cole Palmer not to get carried away after his impressive cameo in Manchester City’s Champions League rout of Club Brugge.The highly-rated 19-year-old academy product scored a classy goal just moments after coming off the bench in the second half of City’s 5-1 win in Belgium on Tuesday.It capped a memorable few days for midfielder Palmer, who briefly appeared as a substitute against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday before scoring a hat-trick for the under-21 team just hours later.Walker, who also got on the scoresheet at the Jan Breydel Stadium, said: “Cole has shown...
