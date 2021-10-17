CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College student warns of dangers of social media

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Department of Social Services warns of new scam through your social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services warns about a new scam involving community service block grants. Here’s how it works. Scammers either text or direct message your social media pretending to be a friend or family member. The scammer explains you will receive a large Community Service Block Grant from the DSS in exchange for a $500 gift card.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Marconews.com

Don't forget about TikTok amid the national conversation on social media dangers.

Just a few seconds of propaganda on TikTok can make the difference between engagement and avoidance for users who would previously avoid such behavior. Two years ago, as part of a research study that analyzed the tools that white supremacy groups use to push their propaganda, I turned to TikTok, the Chinese government-owned platform wildly popular with American teenagers for such dance crazes as Renegade and “Berries and Cream.” By that point, experts already knew that TikTok also had drawn the attention of extremist organizations such as Patriot Front.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTOP

National teachers union asks social media companies to stop dangerous viral challenges

The largest teachers union in the nation is urging major social media companies to stop the spread of viral challenges that endanger teachers. In a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the National Education Association pushed tech leaders at TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to prioritize educators’ safety by better regulating the trends on their platforms.
EDUCATION
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, New Britain School Staff, Parents and Students Host Emergency Summit For Social Media Trends

Dangerous social media trends inside schools led the conversation among New Britain school leaders, Attorney General William Tong, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, parents and students. The emergency summit is in response to some of the recent TikTok challenges happening inside New Britain schools and schools around the state. Students along with...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
northwestgeorgianews.com

School resource officers watching TikTok trends, social media for inappropriate student behavior

Local school resource officers are keeping an eye on current TikTok trends after a challenge spawned vandalism and violence across schools nationwide. The TikTok trend “Devious Licks” has a different challenge for each month, starting with students vandalizing school bathrooms in September and slapping staff members for the month of October.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cw39.com

Crime Tip Tuesday: Dangers of social media algorithms and teens

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Social media algorithms have been making headlines. Did you realize how dangerous they can be for teens and the type of explicit content they’re exposed to?. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, spoke more about the trending topic with CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious,...
HOUSTON, TX
Hartford Courant

New Britain High School students: Counter the dangers of TikTok and others platforms with a class on negotiating social media wisely

Educating teenagers about navigating social media and its risk is one way schools could address misconduct fueled by TikTok challenges, several New Britain High School students suggested Thursday. The school — along with others in various states around the country — was hit by a wave of vandalism last month driven by to so-called Devious Licks Challenge on Facebook. At a forum with Sen. ...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Targum

Graduate students address coronavirus misinformation through social media organization

Rutgers graduate students have been combating misinformation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the formation of NJ Students Educating Against COVID-19 (NJ S.E.A.C.), a volunteer-based organization that aims to share pandemic information in a concise and engaging way with the general public. Brandi Peacock, president of the organization and a...
EDUCATION
ksl.com

Dangerous social media trends are going around. 4 ways to talk to teens about them

Devious licks is one of the dangerous social media trends to hit the internet recently. You may have seen the headlines – a social media trend is encouraging kids to commit theft, vandalism, and even assault. No parent wants to think their child is involved in dangerous or illegal behavior, but thousands of dollars of damage suggests many kids are.
KIDS
kgns.tv

County attorney to shed light on dangers of social media

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent threats that were made at UISD schools, the school district and a county official is looking to shed light on the dangers of social media. The office that handles juvenile cases will be addressing the issue at United Middle School. The Webb...
LAREDO, TX
The Lamron

Social Media in the 21st Century

In the 21st year of the 21st century, while there are many prevalent issues, I believe the most significant is the constant presence of social media. For a creation that was intended to connect people, it seems that it does the opposite. While there are certain benefits to its existence, there are many cases where it goes from being an enjoyable pastime, to a new age addiction.
INTERNET

