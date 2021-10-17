College student warns of dangers of social media

People are using the red flag emoji to discuss warning signs in people and relationships. The emoji has flooded Twitter as people attach it to hypothetical statements or actions. A similar red flag trend emerged on TikTok in recent weeks. The red flag emoji has flooded Twitter this month as...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services warns about a new scam involving community service block grants. Here’s how it works. Scammers either text or direct message your social media pretending to be a friend or family member. The scammer explains you will receive a large Community Service Block Grant from the DSS in exchange for a $500 gift card.
Just a few seconds of propaganda on TikTok can make the difference between engagement and avoidance for users who would previously avoid such behavior. Two years ago, as part of a research study that analyzed the tools that white supremacy groups use to push their propaganda, I turned to TikTok, the Chinese government-owned platform wildly popular with American teenagers for such dance crazes as Renegade and “Berries and Cream.” By that point, experts already knew that TikTok also had drawn the attention of extremist organizations such as Patriot Front.
The largest teachers union in the nation is urging major social media companies to stop the spread of viral challenges that endanger teachers. In a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the National Education Association pushed tech leaders at TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to prioritize educators’ safety by better regulating the trends on their platforms.
When something happens to us, whether good or even bad, we have to share it. We share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat, and TikTok. @annarileyokTell me it’s a lie. 😂😂😂😂😂♬ original sound - AnnaRileyOk. That's funny. It's funny because it's true. We share too much and we don't...
(WXYZ) — Social media challenges can be fun, like the mannequin challenge, or they can even help promote a good cause, like the ALS ice bucket challenge. But then other trends emerge on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok that can be dangerous and, at times, have resulted in serious injuries as well as death.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Students at an east Texas middle school are now holding their peers accountable after witnessing the rapid spread of a damaging “challenge” on the social media app TikTok. “Devious licks” encourages students to vandalize and steal items from schools. Across the country, participants reportedly smashed school...
Dangerous social media trends inside schools led the conversation among New Britain school leaders, Attorney General William Tong, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, parents and students. The emergency summit is in response to some of the recent TikTok challenges happening inside New Britain schools and schools around the state. Students along with...
Photos by Planned Parenthood Generation Action at MTSU. Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Middle Tennessee State University took to their Instagram account on Thursday to tell their followers about an incident in which an MTSU student uploaded a video of herself destroying the organization’s property. The caption of a post...
Local school resource officers are keeping an eye on current TikTok trends after a challenge spawned vandalism and violence across schools nationwide. The TikTok trend “Devious Licks” has a different challenge for each month, starting with students vandalizing school bathrooms in September and slapping staff members for the month of October.
Schools are trying to prevent TikTok challenges by issuing their own TikTok warnings. They are calling on parents across the Hudson Valley to talk to their kids about the dangers of so-called TikTok challenges before incidents might arise. "We are extraordinarily concerned that continued student participation in these challenges will...
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Social media algorithms have been making headlines. Did you realize how dangerous they can be for teens and the type of explicit content they’re exposed to?. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, spoke more about the trending topic with CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious,...
Educating teenagers about navigating social media and its risk is one way schools could address misconduct fueled by TikTok challenges, several New Britain High School students suggested Thursday. The school — along with others in various states around the country — was hit by a wave of vandalism last month driven by to so-called Devious Licks Challenge on Facebook. At a forum with Sen. ...
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Britain High School students, parents and staff discussed ways to combat the harmful trends of social media with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong Thursday, such as litigation, legislative efforts, and education. In an emergency summit, Blumenthal and Tong highlighted...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen reiterated how the effects of social media are harmful to kids during last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill, raising concern among parents. NYU junior Rikki Schlott joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" following her recent Fox News op-ed to discuss what parents should remain aware of when...
Rutgers graduate students have been combating misinformation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the formation of NJ Students Educating Against COVID-19 (NJ S.E.A.C.), a volunteer-based organization that aims to share pandemic information in a concise and engaging way with the general public. Brandi Peacock, president of the organization and a...
Devious licks is one of the dangerous social media trends to hit the internet recently. You may have seen the headlines – a social media trend is encouraging kids to commit theft, vandalism, and even assault. No parent wants to think their child is involved in dangerous or illegal behavior, but thousands of dollars of damage suggests many kids are.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent threats that were made at UISD schools, the school district and a county official is looking to shed light on the dangers of social media. The office that handles juvenile cases will be addressing the issue at United Middle School. The Webb...
A Chicago college student was convicted Monday of assisting the terrorist group ISIS by writing computer code to help the group more effectively distribute propaganda on social media channels. Katie Johnston reports.
In the 21st year of the 21st century, while there are many prevalent issues, I believe the most significant is the constant presence of social media. For a creation that was intended to connect people, it seems that it does the opposite. While there are certain benefits to its existence, there are many cases where it goes from being an enjoyable pastime, to a new age addiction.
