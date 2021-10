Last month, on Sept. 14th, the Cirus Foundation announced a partnership with a major internet service provider in India to deliver a new type of wi-fi router to millions of users in the country. The router, known as the Cirus Device, is set to transform the way people interact with cryptocurrency and blockchain technology by allowing them to control and monetize the data generated by their internet activity. With this initial deployment of routers on the horizon, the Foundation is eager to demonstrate just how simple cryptocurrency use can be and why the Cirus Device is opening the floodgates of crypto adoption.

