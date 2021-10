How to write objectively when I practically live in this store? Answer: I can’t! I adore this store and love the upbeat kindness of Kim Sewald, the owner. Nothing dampens Kim’s enthusiasm for quality vintage clothing and period costumes. I can bet that any time I stop by Kim will be all excited about her latest find and often in the process of modeling a new item. “Isn’t this the greatest?” Kim will say and with her trim figure, almost everything that comes into the store fits her. In fact, with Kim’s example, I’m inspired to get down to my best weight — oh, the clothes that will fit — till I met Kim, I didn’t know clothing could be so much fun!

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO