Not too long ago, I was on Twitter and made a comment which was quickly corrected. The comment was in relation to Shakur Stevenson, regarding his upcoming bout with Jamel Herring being his first attempt at a world title. Now, as anyone with Google will quickly tell you, that wasn't his first shot at world gold. No, that would have come in October of 2019 against Joet Gonzalez, when the pair squared off for the vacant WBO Featherweight strap.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO