'SNL': Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Turn 'Squid Game' Into Country-Pop Parody

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson and host Rami Malek turned Squid Game into a country-pop ditty on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The duo play a pair of down-on-their-luck country boys who, faced with mounting debt, opt to join the...

TVLine

SNL Imagines Squid Game as a Sad Song Country Music Video — Watch

It took a couple of weeks, but NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend figured out its take on the pop culture hit Squid Game — by viewing the Korean Netflix drama through the lens of a country music video. Pete Davidson and guest host Rami Malek led the sendup, first appearing as good ol’ boys crooning about rusted out Chevys, lost dogs and hateful exes. What to do when saddled with such a sad lot in life? “Guess I gotta play the Squid Gaaaame,” they sang. From there, the two were transported from the countryside to the Squid Game barracks, where the...
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Rami Malek Hosts SNL, Locklear on Lifetime, NLCS and More

On TV this Saturday: Rami Malek makes his Studio 8H debut, the Dodgers and Braves go head-to-head, and Heather Locklear steps into the shoes of Kristine Carlson. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Fox, TBS. MLB League Championship Series. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on 'SNL'

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to Pete Davidson's impression of him on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he has some notes. Davidson played Kelly in a sketch called "The People's Kourt," arm-in-arm with Chloe Fineman playing Kelly's girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. After seeing the clip, Kelly is ready to his own turn on SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in ‘hilarious’ Aladdin sketch

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”The pair went for a magic carpet...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Rami Malek Is Hosting SNL!

Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live on October 16, 2021 with musical guest Young Thug. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch the 'Squid Game' parody from 'SNL' that you never knew you needed

On last night's "Saturday Night Live," host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson put a country western spin on "Squid Game" — and the parody track will resonate with anyone who's been watching the hit Netflix show. The song opens with Malek and Davidson dressed as cowboys, singing a...
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Daniel Craig crashes Rami Malek and Kenan Thompson's audition to play Prince on 'SNL'

From Get Out to Us, Jordan Peele has taken on directing his share of horror films about racism. Up next? A biopic about Prince that turns into a horror film about racism. That is, if you're watching Saturday Night Live. During a sketch on the latest SNL, Kenan Thompson, Rami Malek, and surprise guest Daniel Craig each audition to earn the starring role in Peele's (Chris Redd) pretend film.
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Video: Rami Malek thanks his family in 'SNL' monologue

In his debut appearance as a "Saturday Night Live" host, the Academy Award-winning actor talked about his penchant for playing villains, and love for his siblings. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Rami Malek Impersonates Pete Davidson In A Wholly Satisfying Saturday Night Live (With A Little Help From Daniel Craig)

This weekend brought another new episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- the third in a series of four back-to-back episodes kicking off season 47 with four first-time hosts. "No Time to Die" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek hosted the show, and although he's best known for his dramatic roles and having "resting villain face," he turned out to be a wholly satisfying collaborator who wasn't afraid to get weird with the "SNL" cast. The Oscar winner turned in a fantastic impersonation of cast member Pete Davidson, and, even though he didn't need it, Daniel Craig also stepped in...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Squid Game in Country Music Video Parody

Squid Game is Netflix's most successful new series launch ever and at a fraction of the cost of original series like The Crown and Stranger Things. As such, it seems like it was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live parodied the South Korean show. Three episodes into the new season, Saturday Night Live rose to the occasion with host Rami Malek, Big Wet, Pete Davidson performing a music video parody of Squid Game. In the video, Malek and Davidson are broke country-pop singers who enter into the Squid Game to pay off their debts. Davidson wins after killing all of his friends, but he doesn't prove any more capable of handling his money after the Squid Game than before he entered. You can watch the video below.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Rami Malek inspires SNL to create its loosest and funniest show so far this season

"The show’s writers seem to have been inspired by their host’s gameness and greenness," Shirley Li says of the Oscar-winning former Mr. Robot star, pointing out that he hasn't gotten much of a chance to show off his comedy chops. "They let him take the reins in outlandish parts that would typically go to a cast member (any other episode with 'Mattress Store' would probably have inserted the host in Bowen Yang’s role as the perplexed salesman, for example) and capitalized on his intense screen presence. Other times, they treated him like a talented utility player and a blank slate. The dual approach helped stitch together SNL’s huge cast, and was consistently, unusually funny. Of course, Malek put in considerable effort. The actor enriched his sketches by conveying every part, however small, with the precision he puts into his dramatic roles. In 'Bug Assembly,' his seventh grader felt like a nerdy child chasing validation. In 'Celeb School Game Show,' he delivered a hammy impression of cast member Pete Davidson, gesticulating wildly, all while Davidson performed a subdued take on Malek. And in the delightfully strange 'Angelo,' Malek wrung weirdness from his near-wordless role as a dancer supporting new cast member Aristotle Athari’s 'international singing sensation.' Even with his Bond co-star Daniel Craig appearing in the scene, Malek didn’t fade into the background. At one point he grabbed ribbons, one of which was tangled. Maybe the knot was meant to be there or maybe it was unintentional; Malek held it like an object he didn’t understand but cherished anyway. As my colleague David Sims noted, SNL is juggling its largest cast ever, shifting away from weekly political commentary, and trying to remain fresh. The series has added three new featured players, recruited a new generation of digital-short-makers, and sought unconventional—as well as first-time—hosts. But amid a stacked lineup of stellar performers vying for screen time, a host picked for star power such as Kardashian West requires everyone else to navigate around them, while even an excellent comic actor like Owen Wilson can get sidelined into playing forgettable background characters."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig appears as surprise guest alongside Rami Malek on SNL

Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight (October 17).Craig appeared alongside his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek, who made his debut as a host on the long-running entertainment show. Craig took part in a skit about late music icon Prince. Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson took part in a “Prince-off” to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele. SNL cast member Chris Redd played Peele while Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim played casting directors. After several rounds of auditions, Thompson...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Heidi Gardner Hit Major Milestone During Rami Malek Episode

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner celebrated a special milestone during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series. According to The SNL Network, the Oct. 16 episode, hosted by Rami Malek, featured Gardner's 300th sketch on the show. The comedian originally joined the show as a featured player during Season 43.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

See the Best Looks from the New Rowing Blazers Fall 2021 Collection Featuring Pete Davidson (Updated)

Updated: Now that the new Rowing Blazers Fall collection has been officially released, we’ve updated the post below with additional photos and products. Keep scrolling to see our favorite sweaters, shirts and accessories from the new line. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re not talking about the holiday season, but rather, fall and winter clothing season. And, specifically, the release of Rowing Blazers’ new Fall/Winter collection. We’re noted fans of Rowing Blazers here at SPY and thought the brand’s summer collection was among their strongest offerings yet. But they may have topped themselves with their latest release,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

