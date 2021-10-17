'SNL': Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Turn 'Squid Game' Into Country-Pop Parody

Squid Game is Netflix's most successful new series launch ever and at a fraction of the cost of original series like The Crown and Stranger Things. As such, it seems like it was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live parodied the South Korean show. Three episodes into the new season, Saturday Night Live rose to the occasion with host Rami Malek, Big Wet, Pete Davidson performing a music video parody of Squid Game. In the video, Malek and Davidson are broke country-pop singers who enter into the Squid Game to pay off their debts. Davidson wins after killing all of his friends, but he doesn't prove any more capable of handling his money after the Squid Game than before he entered. You can watch the video below.

