What to do in West Virginia October 17 through October 24

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas.

October 17: Acro Goat Yoga

From 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, KFit and Charleston yoga instructors, Susan Bissett and Jennifer Knabb Rago, will host a new and fun fall event: Acro Goat Yoga.

For $40, you can explore acro yoga poses followed by fun with goats. Acro yoga is a form of partner yoga that brings together yoga, acrobatics and Thai massage. It is a playful, fun and therapeutic form of yoga.

The event will take place at Weathered Ground Brewery. Tickets include individual entry, one beer and a very unique experience. Bring your own mat and a partner!

Tickets can be purchased here.

October 19 and October 23: Beckley Art Center Workshops

The Beckley Art Center will continue its workshops this week.

On Tuesday, October 19, the center will offer Intro to Holga Photography. The workshop will consist of learning the basics of loading film in the Holga camera and give instructions and tips for taking a well-exposed and crisp photo. The class will then go outside and shoot a roll of film together! Afterward, that roll of film will be developed to expose the photo creations.

Previous darkroom experience is not necessary, and a basic understanding of exposure, although useful, is not essential.

The class will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Join the BAC on Saturday, October 23, to get the chance to screen print your own t-shirts, bags, prints and more! Lindsay Toney, a Printmaking Alumni from WVU and active artist in southern WV, will be hosting a Make & Take screen print opportunity from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Class walk-ins are encouraged. Tickers are $15 if you bring your own materials and $25 if you use provided materials.

Bring your favorite thrifted or store-bought t-shirts, hoodies, bags and more to decorate.

The Beckley Art Center is located at 600 Johnstown Road. Click here for more information.

October 20: Chill in the Ville

Join The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, for Chille in the Ville. The event will feature a night filled with fun, laughter, live music and delicious drinks.

The house bar will be open to the public.

October 20: Beckley Full Moon Bike/Walk

Join Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains Jacki and Jack on the McManus Trail in Beckley for a Full Moon Bike/Walk on Wednesday, October 20.

The ride will be the perfect opportunity to view the Hunter’s Moon.

Participants must fill out a waiver before attending. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

Call ASWV at 304-254-8488 for more details and COVID-19-related information.

October 21: Beckley Concert Association

The Paino Men, now in their 16th year of touring, will make a stop in Beckley on Thursday, October 21.

The Beckley Concert Association said the following about the Paino Men and their leading man, Jim Witter.

“Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his incredible band lead an expertly crafted tour of an entire decade that begins with “Your Song” and winds us along on a musical time machine, saluting two of the century’s most popular contemporary songwriters. With Witter at the grand piano and his talented bandmates, the music is not an attempt to “recreate” or “mimic” the evening’s long list of familiar hits. Instead, Witter unleashes his golden tenor on hit after hit to recreate fully-formed mental and emotional return visits to specific landmarks in a pop culture timeline.”

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the performance, held in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, will create a musical of the 1970’s- year by year, hit by hit- from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John.

October 22 and October 23: Fright Nights WV

West Virginia’s premier haunted attraction is back again each weekend in October with two new themes, including Camp Kilamee and Hexed!

Fright Nights’ haunt features five total terrifying themes to make your way through, creating one incredible haunted experience!

The attraction is located at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.

Timed tickets are available now at frightnightswv.com

October 22 and October 23: Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm

Miller’s Farm in Lewisburg will host its haunted farm event on Friday and Saturday. The evening will be filled with games, prizes, a bonfire, donuts, funnel cakes, pizza, butterbeer, coffee, Toxic Transit Escape and a journey through the haunted farm.

The fun will kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night

October 22: Hillbilly Gypsies with Bobby Thompson

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22, The Hillbilly Gypsies, best known for their high-energy live performances, and Bobby Thompson, known for rarely slowing down, will perform in Lewisburg.

To make a reservation or for more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917 or stop by 611 Church Street in Lewisburg.

October 22 through October 24: Twin Falls Living History Weekend

This weekend, Twin Falls Resort will host a Living History Weekend where guests can learn how their ancestors lived in the area during colonial times.

Activities will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, October 22.

October 22: Ghost & Frank Clay Class

Join the Pottery Place in Beckley for a spooky clay class on Friday.

During the event, which begins at 6 p.m., a Pottery Place employee will guide participants through the hand-building class step-by-step. Participants will build their ghost and Frank the day of the class, and return one week (or up to 30 days) later to paint and have the items fired for a second time.

Reservations are required 24 hours before the class starts. The class seats 15 people.

Tickets begin at $15 per person.

October 23: October in the Park

October in the Park, hosted by Fayette County Park, will be held on October 23.

The event will feature live music, craft and food vendors, pumpkin patches, sawmill demonstrations and trick-or-tearing opportunities, a haunted house and more.

Follow Fayette County Park on Facebook for more details.

October 23 and October 24: 4th Annual Fall Cider Pressing & Wine Tasting

Join Old World Libations in Monroe County on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, for the 4th Annual Fall Cider Pressing & Wine Tasting.

Participants will have the opportunity to press fresh, unpasteurized apple cider and taste various wines. Local artisans will be present, selling their wares.

Plan on making it a day and spending time by the creek earing a picnic lunch or visit some other great Monroe Couty destinations.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a craft show on Saturday along with apple pressing and other activities.

To ensure you receive cider, pre-order here. Limited quantities will be available outside of pre-orders. Cider is $8 per gallon.

October 23: Daniel Vineyards Fall Food and Wine Pairing

Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard will host a Fall Food and Wine Pairing on October 23.

The menu will consist of the following:

Seasonal Green Fall Salad w/ Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Loaded Tater Skins

DV Chili w/ Chipotle Sour Cream + a Savory Cheddar Biscuit

Carrot Cake w/ Mulled Red Raspberry Wine

This will be an outside event with paid reservations only. Tickets are $35 per person. Available time slots are 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Call 304-252-9750 to reserve a spot. They’re filling up fast!

October 23: Town of Pineville Trunk or Treat

The Town of Pineville will be hosting the 2021 Trunk or Treat at the Palisades Park on Saturday, October 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe, family environment where trunk or treaters spend the evening going from trunk to trunk collecting candy from volunteers who have decorated their vehicles to serve as a backdrop for this spooktacular event!

Call 304-732-6255 to learn more.

October 23: Haunted Sanitarium

The 4th Annual Haunted Sanitarium and Hayride, noted as one of the best in the state, will be held at Sweet Springs Resort Park on Saturday, October 23.

The events will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for those age 17 and older and $15 for those age 13 to 16. Admission is free for children under the age of 12. Tickets include the sanitarium, the hayride and access to the beverage table.