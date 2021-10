With the new shakeups reverberating through the newly designed landscape of NXT 2.0 and it's paradigm shift, I personally think this would be the ideal time to slowly begin a meaningful heel turn for WWE NXT Star, Ember Moon. NXT 2.0 is already getting edgier in its content and its own creative ingenuity as far as storylines, promos, vignettes, and the matches themselves. And I view this as an optimal time to evolve certain preexisting characters into new packages that will allow those NXT stars to continue to grow on the TV screens of the WWE Universe. The time is now - NXT 2.0!

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO