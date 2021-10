A pedestrian was struck and killed by a River Line light rail train in Trenton on Saturday afternoon, according to NJ Transit. Everett Merrill, an NJ Transit spokesperson, told NJ Advance Media the train, which was headed north to Trenton, struck and killed a male pedestrian at the South Broad Street grade-crossing at 2:52 p.m. No other information about the victim has been released, and NJ Transit Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO