MIAMI (CBSMiami) – These days you need more bacon, to bring home the bacon. Prices on everything from meat to gasoline are rising rapidly in South Florida. The Downing’s say their grocery bill has doubled. “I see it in the cost of things like eggs, milk, cheese,” said Donna Downing outside a grocery store in Fort Lauderdale. Her husband Harold Downing, said he saw the situation when he went to buy a car. “There was no negotiating. You either pay the sticker cost or in some cases, people are paying more than the sticker price,” he said. “We can afford things, but I...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO