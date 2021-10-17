PENNYWORTH: Season 3: The Alfred Pennyworth, DC Comics TV Series Moves to HBO Max [DC FanDome 2021]

Happy DC FanDome Day, DC fans! The four-hour event is in full swing, and it's featured a lot of exciting reveals about the upcoming content from DC, including movies, television, comics, and games. There are many returning DC shows to look forward to as well as some new ones, including Ava DuVernay's DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the comic of the same name. The show was ordered to series last November, but not much has been revealed from the show's set. However, we did see a fun video of Rosario Dawson channeling her Star Wars character while filming DMZ back in August. In addition to Dawson, the futuristic drama series is also set to star Benjamin Bratt and will follow the second American Civil War. DC FanDome released a behind-the-scenes video promoting the series, and you can check out photos from it below.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO