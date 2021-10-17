CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

PENNYWORTH: Season 3: The Alfred Pennyworth, DC Comics TV Series Moves to HBO Max [DC FanDome 2021]

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced during DC FanDome 2021, Pennyworth: Season 3 will be moving from Epix to HBO Max. Season 3 of Pennyworth will premiere in 2022. The official press release for Pennyworth’s move from Epix to HBO Max is below. Pennyworth Season 3 Moves to HBO Max Press Release. PENNYWORTH To...

film-book.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

DC's Titans Gets Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

DC's Titans season 4 is officially happening, with the announcement confirmed during this year's DC FanDome event. The DC superhero drama series, which follows a group of young superheroes, has been renewed by HBO Max. The announcement was personally made by Nightwing actor Brenton Thwaites himself. This comes ahead of its third season finale, which will air on October 21. You can check out the recently revealed sneak peek of the season 3 finale of DC's Titans below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batgirl: Leslie Grace Teases Training and DC Comics Research For HBO Max Movie

After years of anticipation, Batgirl is finally headed into live-action, with a new movie that is expected to be released exclusively on HBO Max. Earlier this summer, In the Heights star Leslie Grace was cast in the titular role of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, and the actress has spoken publicly about how excited she is to embody the character. In a recent interview with Billboard, Grace shed some light on the process of preparing to star in Batgirl, ranging from physical training to keeping an eye on the tweets from DC Comics-savvy fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bannon
Person
Paloma Faith
Person
James Purefoy
EW.com

HBO Max picks up Pennyworth, renews Titans and Doom Patrol

Pennyworth is joining his DC brethren on HBO Max. The series, which stars Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth — a.k.a. Batman's future butler and confidant — will migrate to the streaming service for its third season after two seasons on cable network Epix. The move was announced Saturday during the DC FanDome event, along with the news that HBO Max has renewed DC's Titans and Doom Patrol for fourth seasons.
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Officially Announced For HBO Max At DC FanDome

The fourth season for Doom Patrol has officially been announced for HBO Max during the DC FanDome event. Like Titans, Doom Patrol was a series that started out on DC Universe app before eventually making its way to HBO Max, where it found a permanent home. The show’s latest season premiered on HBO Max last month with an elaborate storyline involving time travel, zombies and trips to the afterlife. Now it appears that we are in for more bizarre tales with Doom Patrol even after this season wraps up.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Peacemaker: All the DC Heroes and Villains in that HBO Max Trailer

John Cena’s Peacemaker was the breakout star of this summer’s The Suicide Squad, so the post-credits scene that served as a bridge between the movie and his upcoming show was an absolute delight. And now we’ve got a trailer! As part of DC’s FanDome festivities, we got our first extended look at Peacemaker, Cena’s new show, directed largely by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and carrying over several characters from the movie. And as usual, we dug through the trailer with a fine toothed comb to see what we could figure out.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Dc Comics#Epix#British#Sas
Deadline

‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max – DC FanDome

Doom Patrol is sticking together. The superhero drama series has been renewed by HBO Max for a fourth season. The series, which is currently airing its third season, premiered exclusively on DC Universe in 2019, while HBO Max and DC Universe aired the second season and HBO Max took the show on exclusively for its third run (watch a mid-season trailer below). The show follows a group of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max's DMZ Releases First Trailer at DC FanDome

Happy DC FanDome Day, DC fans! The four-hour event is in full swing, and it's featured a lot of exciting reveals about the upcoming content from DC, including movies, television, comics, and games. There are many returning DC shows to look forward to as well as some new ones, including Ava DuVernay's DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the comic of the same name. The show was ordered to series last November, but not much has been revealed from the show's set. However, we did see a fun video of Rosario Dawson channeling her Star Wars character while filming DMZ back in August. In addition to Dawson, the futuristic drama series is also set to star Benjamin Bratt and will follow the second American Civil War. DC FanDome released a behind-the-scenes video promoting the series, and you can check out photos from it below.
TV SERIES
IGN

DC's Titans: Season 4 Announced - DC FanDome 2021

DC Universe has announced that its live-action superhero series, Titans, is getting a fourth season. During the 2021 DC FanDome event, actor Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson / Nightwing on the show confirmed the series would return for another season. Unfortunately, Thwaites had nothing to share as far as when the fourth season will release.
TV SERIES
IGN

Peacemaker on HBO Max Reveals First Trailer and Release Date - DC FanDome 2021

Warner Bros. revealed the first teaser trailer and release date for its upcoming series, Peacemaker, starring John Cena's character from Suicide Squad, which will premiere, on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. The announcement was made during the show's DC FanDome panel, where producer Matt Miller said, "With the action...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
SuperHeroHype

DC FanDome Debuts HBO Max’s Peacemaker Teaser and Release Date

DC FanDome Debuts HBO Max’s Peacemaker Teaser and Release Date. You can see him, soon enough, on HBO Max. John Cena‘s Peacemaker, so devoted to peace that he’ll commit multiple murders to make it happen, now has his own show. And in the teaser that just dropped at DC FanDome, he and his bird sidekick Eagley proceed with their aggressive plans to make war in the name of love. Yes, this is definitely a James Gunn show. While Peacemaker was a highlight of the director’s The Suicide Squad, he didn’t get a chance to really evolve beyond his surface traits. This Peacemaker trailer suggests that he may or may not ever get there.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

DC FANDOME Offers A Tease For HARLEY QUINN Season 3 On HBO MAX

This year’s DC FANDOME has brought so much exciting information as well as first look footage and the time for HARLEY QUINN season 3 on HBO MAX falls right in that category. Though the full animation and footage is not complete, we are treated to many inked sketches as well as a few completed cells introduced by Harley Quinn herself voiced by Kaley Cuoco and King Shark voiced by Ron Funches.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Batman Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred at DC FanDome

A behind-the-scenes look at The Batman debuted during DC FanDome on Saturday, providing the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster. The film is expected to bring a fresh new take on the lore of DC's Dark Knight, with the help of a star-studded cast. The new footage showcased that ensemble in a pretty stunning way — and also provided the first official look at one of its cast members. Andy Serkis' portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth can be seen, seemingly talking to Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) in the Bat Cave. You can check out a photo of the iconic actor and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director in character as Batman's iconic butler and assistant below.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Peacemaker Hugs His Eagle In New Teaser Trailer For HBO Max Series | DC FanDome

Back in August, we were formally introduced to John Cena’s Peacemaker. He was featured in James Gunn’s action-packed film, The Suicide Squad. This reveal was important as it had already been announced that Peacemaker would have his own spin-off series over at HBO Max. Luckily, his character was received well from audiences who were left wanting for of his sometimes very dry humor.
TV SERIES
IGN

DMZ: New Images and Details Revealed for HBO Max's DC Comics Adaptation - DC FanDome 2021

The HBO Max adaptation of the DC Comics series DMZ received a ton of new details and images at DC FanDome 2021. DMZ is a four-part limited series that is being led by Selma and When They See Us' Ava DuVernay and Westworld writer Roberto Patino. The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson is set to star as Alma and DMZ will tell the story of a USA that is in the middle of its second civil war. This war is between the Free States of America and the United States of America and the rule of law is "dictated by the most powerful person at any point at time."
TV SERIES
Polygon

Blue Beetle’s HBO Max movie got a first look at DC FanDome

Blue Beetle is the latest DC superhero to make the jump to big screens, and the first live-action superhero movie about a Latinx character from Latinx filmmakers. And at Saturday’s 2021 DC FanDome event, the first real details about the film were revealed. The preview of the series gave fans...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Static Shock: HBO Max Movie Confirmed at DC FanDome

Static Shock's movie just got a big spotlight at DC FanDome. Last year's edition actually surprised a lot of fans by announcing a brand new project featuring the character. Reginald Hudlin will be a big force behind the Static movie. Randy McKinnon of Disney's Safety is confirmed to be writing the movie. No one was expecting this movie while FanDome was getting underway last year. But, the fans are really getting their wish, and there are more surprises to come this weekend. Still, for many, this development was absolutely unthinkable five years ago. HBO Max put the Static Shock cartoon series onto its service earlier this year and social media celebrated all day. The demand for the character is there and it looks like the fans are set to be fed. Check out some of the announcement right here:
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy