Estero, FL

Two men killed in Estero single-car crash

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Estero early on Sunday morning.

A sedan was traveling at a high speed on Coconut Road, heading towards Spring Run Boulevard, when the car hit a left curve. The car spun out into the trees on the side of the road. The impact of the crash caused the car to bust into multiple pieces, according to the crash report.

The 26-year-old man driving and the 24-year-old man in the passenger seat were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both men were wearing a seatbelt.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

