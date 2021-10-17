CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: On to the next one...

 6 days ago
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Good Sunday morning, folks. I think we could ALL use a BYE week after how this 2021 football season has started…

No. 11 Kentucky (6-1) couldn’t pull off the upset against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-0), falling 30-13 down in Athens, GA, on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcat offense struggled throughout the majority of the game against the elite UGA defense, only accumulating 51 yards on the ground. Some critical dropped passes from UK wide receivers dug Kentucky into an even deeper hole.

But Will Levis continues to look better over the last couple of weeks, finishing 34-42 passing for 192 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He linked up with Wan’Dale Robinson 12 times, one of which resulted in a touchdown. Kentucky didn’t play terribly by any means, Georgia is just really good and UK didn’t help themselves make life any easier.

This loss isn’t the end of the world though–in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Kentucky still has a very good chance at putting together a special, all-time season. The team is off next weekend for the schedule’s only BYE week before heading down to Starkville on Oct. 30 to take on Mississippi State (3-3). Kentucky is still in a great position to finish the year 11-1 in the regular season. 10-2 almost feels like the floor. That’s reason enough to stay optimistic.

Side note, I hope you didn’t bet on Georgia to cover…

Links!!!

Mark Stoops on his timeout on the final touchdown drive: “I wanted to score”

Kirby Smart credits Kentucky for physicality, playing “hard-nosed football”

J.J. Weaver highlights sixth finger on College GameDay: “It’s okay to be different.”

Big Blue Madness recap

We wouldn’t blame you at all if you forgot all about Big Blue Madness during your Saturday of football. If you did, we’ve got you covered with some of the highlights from Friday night’s spectacle.

Stay classy, Tennessee fans

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin left Knoxville with a 31-26 win over his former team, but Tennessee fans weren’t ready to let him leave without showing the whole world how classless the Volunteer fanbase can be.

The game was delayed roughly 20 minutes with under one minute left in regulation due to fans throwing endless amounts of debris onto the field: beer cans, mustard bottles, golf balls, and anything else fans could find to sling from the stands. The Tennessee cheerleaders and band were quickly evacuated. Kiffin was even hit with an item while leaving the field once the game was over. Tennessee fans were also caught booing multiple Ole Miss injuries, including one to Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral.

Is anyone surprised?

‘Cats in the NFL: Week 6

9:30 a.m. (CBS): Dolphins @ Jaguars (J. Allen) – game in London

1:00 (FOX): Packers (R. Cobb) @ Bears (D. Trevathan)

1:00 (FOX): Bengals @ Lions (L. Stenberg)

1:00 (CBS): Texans (L. Johnson Jr.) @ Colts

1:00 (FOX): Rams @ Giants

1:00 (CBS): Chiefs @ Washington (J. Davis)

1:00 (FOX): Vikings @ Panthers (P. Hoskins)

1:00 (CBS): Chargers @ Ravens

4:05 (FOX): Cardinals (C. Peters) @ Browns

4:25 (CBS): Raiders @ Broncos

4:25 (CBS): Cowboys (Q. Bohanna) @ Patriots

8:20 (NBC): Seahawks @ Steelers (B. Snell Jr.)

Monday Night Football

8:15 (ESPN): Bills @ Titans (B. Dupree, A. Williamson)

