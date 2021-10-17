CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angove 2020 Naturalis Made with Organic Grapes Chardonnay (South Australia)

 7 days ago

This is a straightforward but well made Aussie Chard. Appealing aromas of lemon oil, lychee and tropical fruit...

Amici 2018 Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay (Carneros)

This wine opens in a lush, full-bodied concentration of stone fruit, both white peach and nectarine. The entry evolves on the palate to show structure and complexity. High-toned acidity lifts the oak and baking-spice elements to a lengthy finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $85,Buy Now. Designation. Hyde Vineyard. Variety.
Sojourn 2019 Reuling Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

From the Goldridge sandy site near Forestville, this white is lengthy and textured in rich Gravenstein apple, pear and a generous helping of new oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $69,Buy Now. Designation. Reuling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Signorello 2019 Hope's Cuvée Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

This is a heady, small-production white, fruity, substantial and well made, with highlights of lemon cookie, unctuous apple and stone. The oak is supportive and helps to emphasize the full-bodied intensity and concentration. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $100,Buy Now. Designation. Hope's Cuvée. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Decoy 2019 Limited Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

A soft, approachable white with a succulence on the palate, this offers notes of Meyer lemon, apple, peach and melon. It is fruity at its core, with rich underlying elements of butterscotch, baking spice and oak. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Limited. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Dutton-Goldfield 2019 Dutton Ranch Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

This wine is made from several outstanding sites, including Sullivan and Walker Hill. Tightly structured, it shows a hint of butterscotch and oak before the acidity shines through to further emphasize a brightness of Meyer lemon, oyster shell and pear. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. $39,Buy Now. Designation. Dutton Ranch.
Wakefield 2019 Estate Label Shiraz (South Australia)

This is serious bang-for-buck Shiraz. The brightness of the comparatively cool Clare Valley shows via the high-toned red-berry and plum fruit. There's a streak of dusty, warm stones, scrubby Aussie herbs and a bit of baking spice. Tannins are leathery and powerful but not enough to quash the juicy fruit. It's a full-bodied wine with restraint and character. Drink now–2026. Christina Pickard.
Landmark 2018 Sangiacomo Vineyard Chardonnay (Carneros)

This wine is made in a voluptuously rich, hearty style, with dense layers of baked pear, apple and cinnamon. A touch of matchstick gives it earthiness and complexity. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Sangiacomo Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.4%. Bottle Size. 750...
Calera 2019 Chardonnay (Mt. Harlan)

From vines that shed a miniscule 1.77 tons per acre, this bottling pushes floral aromas of honeysuckle and gardenia atop the buttery brioche, seared apple and macadamia nut elements. The palate is salty and citrus-washed, with a core of savory, pan-toasted nut flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. $55,Buy Now.
Bouchaine 2018 Unoaked Estate Selection Chardonnay (Carneros)

Fermented and aged entirely in stainless-steel tanks, this white is approachable in style, with rich layers of mango, pear and confectionery richness. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Paul Dolan 2019 Made with Organic Grapes Cabernet Sauvignon (Mendocino County)

This reasonably priced wine is arguably one of Mendocino County's best Cabernets, year in and year out. Aromatic, complex, nicely ripe and full in body, it starts with enticing aromas of toasted oak, pencil shavings and cigar box followed by deep layers of black cherry, blueberry, anise and cocoa. Moderate, well-integrated tannins beef up the texture nicely and bode well for mid-term aging. Best from 2026. Jim Gordon.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Chamisal 2019 Amphora Chardonnay (Edna Valley)

There's a honeyed edge to the nose of this clay-aged bottling, which also offer floral plumeria and lemon-cake aromas. The palate is sharp and a tad tart in citrus flavors, showing grapefruit peel and lemon flesh. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Amphora. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
G’Vine French Gin Made from Wine Grapes Expands Distribution In The U.S.

Cognac, France – G’Vine – a revolutionary gin made of grapes instead of grains – is ramping up prevalence in the U.S with direct-to-consumer availability online at Speakeasy and increased distribution in retail and restaurant outlets via their import partner, PM Spirits. Created in 2006 from the expertise of master distiller Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, G’Vine applies grapes and vine blossoms, offering a lux, aromatic experience.
Stephen Ross 2019 Chardonnay (Edna Valley)

Winemaker Stephen Ross Dooley's appellation blend is a more affordable winner. Tense aromas of yellow apple, light honeysuckle, chiseled stone and mellow nectarine lead into a mineral-washed sip of struck flint and river stone, following by fresh waves of Key lime. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. $28,Buy Now. Variety. Winery.
MacRostie 2018 Charles Heintz Vineyard Chardonnay (Green Valley)

From the great coastal site, this white sings in fruitful intensity and complex layers of flavor, a burst of Meyer lemon and grapefruit crispness complemented by richer undertones of Meyer lemon meringue and toasted pineapple. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $46,Buy Now. Designation. Charles Heintz Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
This Vodka Is Made from Wildfire-Damaged Grapes

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. About a year ago, my mom texted me a photo that looked like the end of the world. It was taken from her living room in San Francisco, and the morning sunlight should have been streaming through her east-facing windows. Instead, the room was suffused with a reddish glow so dim that I could barely make out her sofa and coffee table. Fires were raging to the south in Santa Cruz and to the north in wine country, and the smoke blanketing SF was a horrifying indication of the destruction just miles away.
Paxton 2020 MV Made with Organic Grapes Shiraz (McLaren Vale)

Typical of McLaren Vale, this isn't a timid Shiraz. It opens with plush brambly fruit backed by gentle notes of baking spice, savory herbs and sappy nuances. On the palate, the plump fruit and spice sit comfortably amid taut, woodsy tannins and lifted acidity. Christina Pickard. rating. 90. Price. $22,Buy...
Casa Dumetz 2020 LaBarge Chardonnay (Sta. Rita Hills)

Sharp aromas of citrus flesh meet with riper pear and a wet rock minerality on the nose of this bottling. There's a botanical, tonic-like twist to the sip, where jasmine pops and a cinchona-bark character arises. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $48,Buy Now. Designation. LaBarge. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Sandar & Hem 2019 Le Boeuf Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Cruz Mountains)

From vines planted in 1974 by a pioneer in elephant seal research, this bottling starts with clean lines of Meyer lemon, white melon, Asian pear and sea salt on the well-composed nose. The palate is tense in structure and high in acid, while offering richer-leaning flavors of coconut oil and peach extract. Matt Kettmann.
Verraco Ridge 2019 Chardonnay (Monterey County)

Opulent aromas of white peach, butter-fried apple and sea salt show on the nose of this bottling. It's more streamlined on the palate, with an acidic cut that runs through the plumeria, white peach and coconut flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
