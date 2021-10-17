Angove 2020 Naturalis Made with Organic Grapes Chardonnay (South Australia)

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. About a year ago, my mom texted me a photo that looked like the end of the world. It was taken from her living room in San Francisco, and the morning sunlight should have been streaming through her east-facing windows. Instead, the room was suffused with a reddish glow so dim that I could barely make out her sofa and coffee table. Fires were raging to the south in Santa Cruz and to the north in wine country, and the smoke blanketing SF was a horrifying indication of the destruction just miles away.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO