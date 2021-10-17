CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

By Jack Bell
newyorkjets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets are the youngest team in the NFL, and although a handful of rookies have been learning on the job, their football IQ has been creeping up with each repetition, each practice, each minute on the field. "It's exciting because I know though experience where this group is...

www.newyorkjets.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Robert Saleh: Refs got critical call against Jets wrong

LONDON — Jets coach Robert Saleh was not happy with a roughing the passer call that extended the Falcons’ first drive on Sunday. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was flagged for what looked like a clean hit on Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on the initial third down of the game. Instead of the Jets getting off the field after Ryan’s pass fell incomplete on third-and-9, the drive continued and ended up with a Falcons field goal.
NFL
New York Post

Jets coach Robert Saleh not sounding alarm on Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh refuses to sound an alarm on Zach Wilson and his struggles. Yes, the Jets’ 22-year-old rookie quarterback took a step backward in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Falcons in London a week after recording his first NFL victory. But Saleh, the Jets rookie head coach, on Monday expressed...
NFL
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: Look where Josh Allen was through five NFL games

The Bills are at the top of the AFC East and the play of their quarterback Josh Allen is a big reason for their success. The Jets are at the bottom of the division and the play of their quarterback Zach Wilson is a big reason why they’ve struggled. Wilson is completing 57.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions while being sacked 18 times. That adds up to a 62.9 quarterback rating, which Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged on Monday is frustrating to see while also noting that Wilson’s not the first quarterback to get off to a rough start.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Kansas City Star

With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is looking for his first touchdown, and the New York Jets want to keep it that way. Pitts could play a key role for Matt Ryan and the Falcons after the team announced that leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game in London for personal reasons.
NFL
New York Post

One crucial Robert Saleh decision keeps on hurting the Jets

LONDON – The Jets fell 27-20 to the Falcons here on Sunday and now are 1-4. Here are some thoughts and observations from across the pond:. 1. When a team selects a new head coach, the next most important hire is who that coach selects to run the opposite side of the ball from his own expertise. So when the Jets picked Robert Saleh, who was a defensive coordinator, it was critical that he find the right offensive coordinator. In my opinion, a new head coach is better off selecting a veteran coach for that position. There will be enough growing pains for a first-time head coach himself. He should have someone running the other side of the ball with experience. For instance, the Sean McVay hired Wade Phillips as his defensive coordinator when he became the Rams coach and they went to the Super Bowl. Todd Bowles hired Chan Gailey as his offensive coordinator with the Jets and had early success.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Rookies#American Football#Cbs 2 Ny Tv#Lb Rsb#Lg#Rb#Wr#Trumedia#Steelers
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh & Jets Puzzle Over Ways to End Slow Offensive Starts

Consider the fifth game of Zach Wilson's pro career, against Atlanta in London on Sunday, as a tough grad school course abroad. And a course that will have the rookie QB, his rookie head coach and the Jets' offensive operation studying and practicing like crazy all this next week before resuming their courseload back near their stateside campus at New England in two weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘We love Denzel Mims’

The Jets have sparingly used second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims despite the fact he’s healthy and ready to contribute. Denzel Mims has been playing from behind in 2021. There were high hopes when the organization drafted him in 2020’s second round. But following the introduction of a new coaching staff, the signings of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, and the drafting of Elijah Moore, Mims has seen his overall role diminish.
NFL
timestelegram.com

NY Jets' Robert Saleh hopes 'subtle' changes can jumpstart struggling offense, Zach Wilson

The bye week gave New York Jets' players a chance to put away their frustrating 1-4 start to the season and prepare their bodies and minds for the final 12 games. After returning from London late Sunday night, players came to the facility last Tuesday and Wednesday for meetings and workouts before getting four days away from football and a chance to recharge the batteries.
NFL
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh provides an update on Mekhi Becton’s return timetable

New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in the team’s regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers after teammate Greg Van Roten fell on his leg. Becton underwent surgery after the game and was given an estimated return timetable of four to eight weeks. It...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Robert Saleh points to Bills QB Josh Allen when asked about rookie growing pains with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets entered the 2021 season with a new quarterback and new head coach, but they enter their Week 6 bye in a familiar position: tied for last place in the AFC East. Part of the issue to that 1-4 start to the season has been the up-and-down play from No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The young quarterback's inconsistency was on display in London during New York's Week 5 loss to the Falcons where he completed just 59.3% of his passes for 192 yards and an interception.
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh uses bye week to diagnose root of Jets' first-half struggles

Robert Saleh acknowledged the Jets had a problem before their bye week. New York’s 1-4 start to the season can largely be traced back to its inability to get anything going in the first half of games. The Jets have scored just 13 points in the first half compared to 51 points in the second half. Two of their four losses have come by a touchdown and a second-half comeback was required to beat the Titans.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Disguised in the Negative,' Offense Is Making Progress

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has an endearing manner of using personal anecdotes as metaphors for his -- and his players' -- approach to football. He was at it again -- in an interview on "Jets Gameday With Robert Saleh" that airs Sundays on CBS 2 NY TV at 11:30 a.m. -- into a question about the progress of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson through the first five games of the 2021 NFL season ... and of the BYU product's professional career.
NFL
Newsday

Robert Saleh sees reason for optimism with Jets' struggling run game

Robert Saleh thinks it’s a matter of time. While the first five games of the season have ably exposed the Jets' deficiencies, there’s perhaps one that stands out as a pivotal reason for their slow start both in-game and in-season: the weakness of their run game. However, although the Jets...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy