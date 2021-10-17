Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

LONDON – The Jets fell 27-20 to the Falcons here on Sunday and now are 1-4. Here are some thoughts and observations from across the pond:. 1. When a team selects a new head coach, the next most important hire is who that coach selects to run the opposite side of the ball from his own expertise. So when the Jets picked Robert Saleh, who was a defensive coordinator, it was critical that he find the right offensive coordinator. In my opinion, a new head coach is better off selecting a veteran coach for that position. There will be enough growing pains for a first-time head coach himself. He should have someone running the other side of the ball with experience. For instance, the Sean McVay hired Wade Phillips as his defensive coordinator when he became the Rams coach and they went to the Super Bowl. Todd Bowles hired Chan Gailey as his offensive coordinator with the Jets and had early success.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO