HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut opens the door to a full launch of online sports betting and iCasino starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the governor announced. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in an email that the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will begin offering online wagering to all adults of legal betting age starting on Tuesday. Online wagering will be allowed through operating partners like Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel and DraftKings.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO