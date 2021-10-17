CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny and in the 70s through your Sunday

By Peyton Garrison
WLBT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ll want a coat if you plan on stepping outside early this morning! It feels quite chilly in the 40s with clear and calm conditions. Temperatures will warm throughout the day back to the lower 70s. It will be another nice and cool...

www.wlbt.com

Advance (NC) Weather Channel

Advance Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Advance: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
ADVANCE, NC
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Sunday, a stronger front arrives by next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen a nice start to the weekend as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies have been the name of the game throughout the day, but it has been a warm and muggy one. Highs today have climbed into the middle 80′s for everyone and we can expect the pattern to stay the same through the next few days before changes arrive heading into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Rain in the forecast through Sunday afternoon

While low clouds dominated the sky on Saturday, rain was nowhere to be found during the daytime. That changed on Saturday evening when scattered storms developed across southeast Nebraska as an upper-level disturbance approached. We’ll keep the chance for a stray storm in the forecast through Sunday morning along with...
ENVIRONMENT
Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Big Lake: Saturday, October 23: Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Mostly Cloudy; Monday, October 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the
BIG LAKE, MN
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Bath

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bath: Saturday, October 23: Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance
BATH, PA
Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgeway

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeway: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
RIDGEWAY, VA
WJHG-TV

Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny & Warm Sunday Ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a pretty nice weekend across northwest Florida so far! Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the mid 50s inland to lower 60s along the coast. For our Sunday, we will start off in the 50s/60s and again warm up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. It will get gradually more humid by tomorrow night and that will lead to some rain chances on Monday at around a 20% coverage. Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday associated with a strong frontal system. Severe weather could be possible with that system as well so we will be keeping a close eye on it as we get closer in time. Once the frontal system passes, it looks like we will see some much cooler weather for Halloween weekend with highs around 70 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT

