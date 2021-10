This powerful, ripe Pinot Noir is a bold expression of the famed vineyard. Rich in extraction, the fleshy, velveteen sip is packed with black cherry and blueberry flavors accented by charred earth, crushed peppercorn and anise. Fine-grained but furry tannins are approachable young, but this solidly built wine should hit peak from 2024 through 2035 and hold much longer still. Anna Lee C. Iijima.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO