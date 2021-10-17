CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway man dies from injuries suffered in moped crash

By Dennis Bright
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORIS, S.C . (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a...

www.wbtw.com

The Hill

Saudi Arabia eyes 2060 for timeline to achieve net zero emissions

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported. Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030, degraded areas of land would be restored and hundreds of millions of...
ADVOCACY
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
ABC News

Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
CELEBRITIES

