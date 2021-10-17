CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Surprising point leader

 6 days ago

Kulak had an assist, one blocked shot and finished plus-1 over 12:46 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss...

The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Kulak and Petry Form Ideal Defense Pairing

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2021-22 season with several key players on the injured reserve list. When the puck drops Wednesday night for their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they will be without Shea Weber, Carey Price (NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program), Mike Hoffman, and Joel Edmundson, to name a few. For months we’ve known that Weber would not play this season, which gave general manager Marc Bergevin time to find help. He did just that, acquiring David Savard and depth players like Chris Wideman and Sami Niku (also injured). However, the recent loss of Edmundson for two to three weeks has compounded the issues on defense. The holes are noticeable and will have to be addressed internally.
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
chatsports.com

In Depth In The Division: Montreal Canadiens

Over the next past few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers have taken an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. Last Season’s Results: 24-21-11 (59 points) in the Scotia North Division. Key Offseason Acquisitions: F...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Passing the Torch to Their Youth

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the 2021-22 season as underdogs; a role they always seem to play, no matter the outcome of the previous season. However, this season, due to the injuries and lineup changes, it’s warranted. Thanks in part to the retool placing an increased focus on the draft, some changes to the development philosophy and process with an ECHL affiliate being added, the Canadiens finally have the ability to develop and promote from within.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Begins season on IR

Howden (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to PuckPedia. Howden was already ruled out for Tuesday's season opener against the Kraken but there's no clear timetable for his return. Even once he's healthy, the 23-year-old could regularly watch games from the press box.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Facing an Identity Crisis

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season facing a myriad of changes — the loss of their captain Shea Weber to injury, players leaving through free agency, Carey Price showing courage and seeking help, taking a step back from the team for a minimum of 30 days. All of it has left the Canadiens with the unexpected task of discovering who they are without the players that used to form the pillars of their core group.
NHL
chatsports.com

Canadiens @ Sabres game recap: A new Buffa-low point of the season

The Buffalo Sabres used three power play goals to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 at KeyBank Center on Thursday night. It was Montreal’s second straight loss to start the season after they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Buffalo’s power play went 3/6 in the win while Montreal’s power play went 0/4. That proved to be one difference, although there were many reasons for the game going the way it did.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche, Kraken, Canadiens Among Surprises

We are one week into the new NHL season and already fans are getting amped about their respective teams. Some groups are stumbling out of the gate, like the Montreal Canadiens, while others are picking up the points early like the Vancouver Canucks. As we grind through this year’s edition...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks @ Canadiens Preview

Kyle and JD preview the San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens. We discuss the Canadiens’ rough offseason coming off their Stanley Cup appearance, the path to victory for the San Jose Sharks (9:00), and how we see the goalie rotation this week (13:30). We finish by analyzing what we are looking for in the game and give our predictions for the game (18:00).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks overwhelm Canadiens in Montreal

MONTREAL — Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two goals in his second career game, and the Sharks blanked the Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier each had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc also scored. Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots...
NHL
metsmerizedonline.com

Two More Hits for Brett Baty in AFL Action

Following an Opening Day win led by Mets prospects, the Salt River Rafters lost their second game of the AFL season on Thursday 1-0. Brett Baty was the only Mets prospect who played, but he turned in another fantastic offensive performance out of the second spot in the starting lineup.
BASEBALL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall Brett Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans (AHL), the team announced Saturday afternoon. Murray recorded one goal in three preseason games this season. He posted 24 points (9+15) in 55 AHL games in 2020-21 to lead the Amerks and made his NHL debut at the end of the year.
NHL
WNCT

Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the […]
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Despite having two wins in two games, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour feels as if his team has more to offer, thus moving some of the team's big parts around within his lineup. Teuvo Teravainen is expected to join Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho for an all-Finn line, while Martin Necas now slots aside Andrei Svechnikov and Vincent Trocheck.
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Carpenter, Kane and Gustafsson in COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forwards Ryan Carpenter and Patrick Kane and defenseman Erik Gustafsson will not practice today (Covid-19 Protocol). Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive...
NHL

