Own business, how to start on your own?

What if you were fired from your job tomorrow? I asked that question, unfortunately, just as I lost my job.

The budget cut meant for me and for many of us who worked in staff areas "the end" of our professional career and after that I learned a hard, but necessary lesson: to become my own business , my own source of income. .

This society tells us that success and economic security is found in working in large and recognized institutions, however, they forget to mention "the small letters", those that tell us that at any time they can do without us and that if We are not prepared for it, it can lead to a financial crisis and sometimes even emotional.

In my perspective, becoming our own business does not necessarily mean that we are going to become entrepreneurs. Wow, don't even stop working for the company we now work for, since being an entrepreneur means learning how to generate income with our talents and knowing how to monetize them.

The Internet gives us impressive advantages in this regard. For example, if we have a talent for photography , there are sites to sell those photos to stock images, which will pay us every time someone requests a download of our image, an example could be photography-jobs.net . Although, this is not extraordinary income but it is money that can make a difference in savings and in the lean season.

Now, if our talent is in writing and we are also fluent in English, there are a lot of sites that offer jobs to freelance writers.

If your talent is not in photography or letters, there is always the possibility of creating an online business, perhaps an online store that allows you to sell items and thus generate profits without the need to have a physical location.

If that is your goal , Kichink can be your ally to start in the field of digital business. Although, for these issues it is better to train before so as not to get unpleasant surprises and avoid monetary losses.

And finally, if your profession allows it, it never hurts to advertise on freelance sites to get extra money that we don't really like. A couple of sites that I can recommend are Workana and Freelancer.com

The best way to ensure your income and not put all your eggs in one basket is to take charge of your own economy, be the director of your financial life and not put it in the hands of a single source or institution that is the only guarantee that you da is that one day someone will come to replace you.