After three games at home, the Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) hit the road and travel all the way up to Foxborough, MA, for a battle with the New England Patriots (+3.5). In the past, the Cowboys have not fared well against the Patriots, having not won against them since 1996. That even pre-dates the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era. Bill Belichick is still there, but Brady has moved on and the Patriots are significantly less formidable without him.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO