Pep Guardiola has no intention of rushing teenager Cole Palmer following his outstanding cameo in Manchester City’s Champions League cakewalk in Bruges.The highly rated 19-year-old came off the bench and scored a classy goal as City eased to a 5-1 win over Club Brugge in their Group A clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium.It capped an impressive few days for the youngster, who briefly appeared against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday before scoring a hat-trick for the under-21s side later that same day.Fans will undoubtedly now want to see more of the Wythenshawe-born youngster but, as with Phil...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO