Maneet Chauhan is a celebrity chef who can whip up just about any dish her heart desires. Per her Food Network bio, Chauhan attended The Culinary Institute of America, where she was adorned with accolades and graduated with honors. Now a judge on the hit food competition show "Chopped," Chauhan readily admits that she is not a fan of cooking with pineapple and is a strong advocate for introducing Americans to Indian cuisine. She told Travel & Leisure, "If anyone wants to cook Indian food, take it out of your mind that it's very complicated. It isn't. Start with something simple and get used to the flavors from there."

