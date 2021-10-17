Mike Williams Brings Us All Some “Harmony”

New York City’s own Sam Allan makes his debut on the acclaimed Black Hole Recordings imprint Gameroom Records with “Regressive.”. Joining the ranks of some of the most notable artists in electronic music, Sam Allan’s newest single, “Regressive,” makes its way to listeners through one of dance music’s most prominent labels. What beings as a stunningly subtle and melodic intro quickly takes listeners on a journey, all before the bass comes flooding in just after the 1-minute mark. “Regressive” is artistically suspenseful, encompassing mesmerizing guitar riffs and intensifying crescendos. The builds and breaks, the contagious bassline, coupled with just the right amount of hypnotizing vocals, “Regressive” will have your speakers rumbling and rattling in the best possible way.
