Tiësto reunites fans worldwide with ‘Together Again’ EP, a package of dance floor bangers

By Nick White
edmsauce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiësto returns to musical form with the energetic and aptly titled “Together Again” EP. The standout 5-track release is a successor to 2019’s Together but offers a touch of social commentary for...

