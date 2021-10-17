Tiësto reunites fans worldwide with ‘Together Again’ EP, a package of dance floor bangers

Iann Dior, 070 Shake, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Tori Kelly, Alesso & Danna Paola, A7S, Kiana Lede, X Ambassadors and more are featured on the soundtrack to ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus,’ which drops Nov. 5 on ASG/10:22PM/Def Jam Recordings. The full tracklist appears below.
The soundtrack arrives in advance of “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” the new Adult Swim/ Crunchyroll/ Alcon Entertainment anime action series premiering on Nov. 13. The series follows Elle, a young woman who seeks to exact revenge on those who have wronged her, to understand her own identity, and to uncover the mysteries of her past.
Cara’s new original song...
