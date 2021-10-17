La Monnaie to Present ‘De Kinderen der Zee’ Without Chorus Due to COVID-19

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jorge Luis Chacin is an artist, singer, songwriter, musician, and music producer who has been nominated multiple times for the Latin Grammys. His music is a mix of folk rhythms and the Zulian bagpipe. His first nomination was in 2004 in the category Best Tropical Album as part of a music duo called Bachá. Later, in 2014, Chacin released a solo album called El Color De Mi Locura and received a nomination again for Best Tropical Album.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO