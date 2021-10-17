La Monnaie to Present ‘De Kinderen der Zee’ Without Chorus Due to COVID-19

Red Curtain Addict is set to present “Death by Aria” on Oct. 28, 2021. The showcase, which will take place at The Green Room in San Francisco, California, will star sopranos Esther Tonea and Elisa Sunshine, mezzo-Soprano Simone McIntosh, tenor Christopher Ogelsby, baritone Simon Barrad, bass Kirk Eichelberger, and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg as they take on music from a wide range of repertory. Audiences will hear music from Gounod’s “Faust” as well as selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and even “Young Frankenstein.”
Comments / 0