12 – 5 p.m. Featured performers include: Rick Reaves Jazz Combo, Ben Demase, Sidetracked, Loudounettes from the Dance Academy of Loudoun, The Retrones, Bach to Rock, and The Darby Brothers. The Purcellville Arts Council will continue their community art project for decorating tiles to create a display. A variety of games will also be set up. Beverages will be sold by American Legion Post 293, and food will be available for purchase. People may also bring their own picnics and come enjoy a fun day in the park. Those who obtained at least 10 stamps in their Celebrate Purcellville Passport and turned it in will be entered into random drawings for prizes that have been donated by businesses that are participating in Celebrate Purcellville. Fireman's Field, S. Nursery Ave., Purcellville.

PURCELLVILLE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO