CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Young Thug Bring Out Travis Barker, Gunna, & Nate Reuss On SNL

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Thug released his new album Punk on Friday, which featured guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Gunna, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, among others. Those others also included Blink-182’s Travis Barker,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Step Out Before His Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been showing up and showing out in the fashion department while visiting New York City!. Couples who color coordinate together, stay together. It seems Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker put this theory to the test when they stepped out in New York City on October 15 in matching monochromatic outfits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted heading out to dinner at The Polo Bar with the Blink-182 drummer and the pair twinned in head-to-toe black ensembles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out With Travis Barker In Snakeskin Mini Coat & Boots After ‘SNL’ Spoof

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving their NYC hotel as they made their way to NBC studios on Oct. 14. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have landed in New York City! Kourtney, 42, looked ultra-stylish as she stepped outside of her New York City hotel on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a mini coat-dress with a green snakeskin print. The Slytherin-approved ensemble (for you Harry Potter fans) included two large front pockets and a black belt to cinch the waist, which matched her to-the-knee leather boots with a platform sole.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Post Malone
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Gunna
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Young Thug
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Drake
Billboard

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early as Sid & Nancy: See Photos

Halloween isn't until next weekend, but that isn't stopping Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian from celebrating a little early. The newly engaged couple shared photos of their spot-on costumes as ill-fated punk-rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The blink-182 drummer wore a black leather jacket, spiky black wig and Sid's signature padlock necklace to embody the Sex Pistols bassist, while Kardashian wore a sheer fishnet shirt over a black bra with a curly blonde wig to dress up as the rocker's girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Young Thug Delivers ‘Punk’ Album Feat. Drake, Future, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller & More

Young Thug didn’t wait long to release his second studio album, Punk. After building fan anticipation on social media, the 20-track project arrived early Friday (October 15) with a mammoth amount of features, including J. Cole, Drake, Lil Baby, Future, Doja Cat, Gunna and more. The album also contains posthumous vocals from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Also notably, the coronation of "Baby" marks the fifth on the Hot 100 for Kanye West as a co-writer and co-producer. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 23) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 19). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thug#Big Wet
Rolling Stone

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Famously Stable Couple Sid and Nancy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian did exactly the thing you’d expect them to do ahead of Halloween, dress up as famously dysfunctional couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.  Kardashian shared a photo series of the couple’s costume on Instagram with the caption, “Till death do us part.” Super cute, considering Spungen was killed mysteriously with a knife at the Chelsea Hotel on October 12th, 1978. Vicious was eventually arrested and charged with murder, and while he reportedly first confessed to the crime, he later denied it. Before he could be tried, Vicious died of a heroin overdose. #RelationShipGoals we guess? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Hopefully, things don’t actually end in such a grisly fashion for the recently engaged couple. Barker and Kardashian confirmed their impending nuptials earlier this month. The Blink-182 drummer and reality star-turned-brand-owner have been dating since January. 
CELEBRITIES
dailynewsen.com

Watch Young Thug perform "Tick Tock" & "Love You More" at SNL

Young Thug performed the songs "Tick Tock", and "Love You More" this week on Saturday Night Live, one day after his new album . Young Thug's second song, "Tick Tock", was performed by Travis Barker, Gunna, Nate Ruess, and Travis Barker. The latter track is on Punk. It marked Thug's solo debut as SNL musical guest. Rami Malek hosted this episode, ahead of Brandi Carlile and Jason Sudeikis hosting next week's. Below, Young Thug takes the stage. Also, see a Prince-off between Malek and Daniel Craig.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian Shared Pics of Her and Travis Barker Making Out Backstage at SNL

Kourtney Kardashian came with her boyfriend Travis Barker to New York City for the drummer's appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Barker played for musical guest Young Thug, after playing back up on “Ski” during Thug's NPR's Tiny Desk spot. The episode was hosted by Rami Malek one week after Kim Kardashian's stint in the role.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

What We Know About Young Thug's 'Punk,' From Nate Ruess Cameo to 'Storytelling' Vibe

1. Thug requires an all-white dress code during recording sessions – artificial snow included. Though no clear explanation was given, Thug had a strict dress code for anyone who stepped into the house where Punk was being finished. All guests and collaborators were to wear all-white, and even though it was a 70-degree September day in Atlanta, the house windows were covered in ice and artificial snow was placed on the ground outside. Inside, white curtains draped the windows and a centerpiece TV played slow-motion footage of icy glaciers.
MUSIC
The Independent

Travis Barker joins Young Thug on Saturday Night Live for energetic performance of ‘Tick Tock’

Young Thug made an appearance in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.Young Thug played “Tick Tock” on the show and was joined by Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker for the performance.Ahead of the show, Barker teased the performance on social media, posting a photo of himself with the Atlanta rapper just a few hours ahead of the show. “SNL tonight,” Barker captioned the image.On last week’s show, which Kim Kardashian hosted, an actor playing Barker appeared in a comedy sketch. West, who was also in the sketch, was joking about her sister Kourtney’s high-profile relationship with him.You can...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Studio 8H Hosted Another Kardashian This Weekend, As Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got In Some SNL PDA

You know that scene in the Santa Claus where the police are interrogating Scott Calvin and they say, “Name?” And then he says, “Kris Kringle.” Or name? Poposchizo! Well, it would seem if we say, PDA? The answer is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on a beach. Or PDA? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland. Now, SNL’s Studio 8H can add itself to the long list of the couple’s multitude of makeout spots just after another (less PDA-friendly) Kardashian was hosted.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Pete Davidson & Rami Malek Sing A Country-Pop Squid Game Song On SNL

The Netflix show Squid Game is all certain people are talking about right now, so naturally Saturday Night Live riffed on it for a sketch in last night’s Young Thug-featuring episode. Pete Davidson and and episode host Rami Malek sang a whole country-pop song inspired by Squid Game, with the help of a country-pop artist who goes by the name Big Wet, who also appears in the sketch. The track uses the same tune as Big Wet and Branchez’s 2017 song “Turn Up On The Weekend.” It features various allusions to the Korean drama with a chorus of “Hey, guess, I have to play the Squid Game.” Watch it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Finneas Is Better Behind The Scenes

Finneas Baird O’Connell has been involved in some of the best, most influential pop music of the past few years. As the co-writer, producer, and font of encouragement for his younger sister Billie Eilish, Finneas — he is a mononym kind of guy — played a central role in sculpting the sound of mainstream pop today. At age 24, he’s won more Grammys than he can probably carry at one time. (I have no idea how heavy and unwieldy those gramophone statues are, but toting eight of them around seems like it would be impossible.) Thanks to his work on two chart-topping Eilish albums and her array of hit singles, he’s now an in-demand writer and producer for other artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Girl In Red, Demi Lovato, and Kid Cudi.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy