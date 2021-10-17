Browns Vs Cardinals Week 6: How to watch, listen and stream

While the Cleveland Browns season didn’t start the way they wanted, they have righted the ship and enter Week 6 of the NFL season with a 3 – 2 record. The Browns are still in position for all of their season-long goals but need to get a signature win against a quality opponent.

Knocking off the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, no matter what their limitations are due to coaching and COVID-19, would be just that.

Arizona is still a very talented offense despite losing their play caller for this game. The defense will be without defensive end Chandler Jones which should help the Browns but the loss of Nick Chubb will likely hurt.

In what Cleveland hopes is a game to get their momentum going before Thursday Night Football, Browns Vs Cardinals could be very challenging. Below are important game details about this Week 6 matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheBrownsWire.

Game information:

Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 17th, 4:05 p.m. ET.

Where: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free) and Yahoo! Sports through Browns app

Broadcasts:

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX

Broadcasters:

TV: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Radio: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura

Referee: