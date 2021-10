A full-blooded Manchester derby ended all square as United and 10-woman City drew 2-2 in the Women’s Super League.City were looking for victory over their neighbours to halt a run of three straight losses but were hampered by Georgia Stanway’s first-half dismissal for a shocking challenge on Leah Galton.That did not stop Khadija Shaw opening the scoring shortly afterwards but United struck twice in three minutes through Lucy Staniforth and Alessia Russo only for Ellen White to grab a point for City.After a tight opening, City began to threaten, with Mary Earps producing a fine save to deny Janine Beckie...

