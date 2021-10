Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo believes former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, should win the 2021 Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi. After leading Argentina to a Copa America win and Barcelona to another Copa del Rey, Lionel Messi has looked like the favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. While 2020 Ballon d’Or winner, Robert Lewandowski, placed the Football world on notice once more after scoring 5o goals and contributing 8 assists this year along with another Bundesliga title and wins in the Club World Cup and the DFL-Supercup.Chelsea’s Jorginho also seems to be in the mix after winning the Euro 2020 with Italy and the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO