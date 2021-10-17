How Do Pineapples Grow, Exactly? Tips to Germinate the Tropical Fruit

Oleander (Nerium oleander) grows as a rounded shrub, or it can be trained as a small, single-trunked tree with foliage at the top. This evergreen has many branches of foliage that is dense and dark green, offering a privacy screen if planted in groups or borders. Delicately shaped, showy, fragrant flowers tend to be pink, while varieties range from red, orange, yellow, and white. Blooming for an especially long period, flowers come spring to summer and sometimes early fall and year-round in warmer climates. Common nicknames for the plant include Jericho rose and rose laurel. Native to the Mediterranean and beloved since ancient Roman times (possibly earlier), oleander is hardy in USDA zones 8 through 11. The plant grows between 6 and 20 feet tall and 10 to 15 feet wide, each leaf measuring 8 to 10 inches long, each flower between 1 and 3 inches in diameter.

